Porto vs Royal Antwerp EN VIVO Hora, Canal, Dónde ver Jornada 4 Champions League 2023-24

FC Porto 0-1 Estoril Praia (Liga 23/24 #10)

Mehdi Taremi's missed penalty in the 6th minute and Holsgrove's goal in the 75th minute prove to be the game-changers.