[Video] Resultado, Resumen y Goles Canadá vs Costa Rica 3-0 Jornada 3 Copa Oro W 2024

GOAL 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦



Shelina Zadorsky scores from a corner kick AGAIN 😅#CanWNT go up 3-0 over Costa Rica in this one courtesy of a second goal by Zadorsky from the same kind of play 💥



🔴 Watch Concacaf W Gold Cup on OneSoccer pic.twitter.com/1QaQWKfPt4