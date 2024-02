Jurgen Klopp habló sobre su reemplazo en Liverpool y esto dijo sobre Xabi Alonso

🔴 Jurgen Klopp: “Xabi Alonso is doing an incredible job”.



“Even if you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso, I would have gone: oh my God!”.



“The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi Alonso is standout in that department”



“He’s exceptional”. pic.twitter.com/OJik0y5kNr